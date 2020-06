ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 22, 2020) — The Rock Springs Sand Puppies American Legion baseball team won two games Sunday at the Wyoming/Idaho Border War played in Jackson.

Advertisement

Rock Springs won their opening game 12-4 over Thunder Ridge of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and then defeated host Jackson 4-2 in their closing game.

Overall, Rock Springs finished the tournament with a 2-2 record after dropping both Saturday games to teams from Idaho Fall, Idaho.