Sand Puppies Season Ends With Saturday State Tournament Loss

Gillette, WY (7/28/19) – The 2019 baseball season came to an end Saturday for the Rock Springs Sand Puppies. Jackson defeated Rock Springs 14-1 Saturday afternoon in Gillette at the American Legion Baseball AA State Tournament. It marked the Sand Puppies second loss in the double-elimination tournament after losing 2-1 Friday night to Gillette.

Jackson will move on to meet Sheridan today at 1:00 p.m. in a loser-out game. Sheridan lost 9-4 to Casper yesterday for their first loss of the tournament.

In other scores from Saturday, Gillette defeated Laramie 19-5 to advance in the winner’s bracket to meet Casper. Laramie will play Evanston today at 4:00 p.m. in the other loser-out game. Evanston eliminated Cody Saturday, 7-2.

The state tournament is scheduled to run in Gillette until Tuesday.

Green River will start play in the American Legion Baseball A State Tournament in Douglas on Tuesday.