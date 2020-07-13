Sand Puppies split, Knights drop tournament game

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 13, 2020) — The Rock Springs Sand Puppies split their home doubleheader match with Laramie Sunday. The games were played at the Wataha Sports Complex.

The Sand Puppies got off to a good start with a 13-12 extra-inning win over the Rangers, but Laramie would come back to take the late afternoon game 18-5.

The Green River American Legion baseball team ended play Sunday at the Bolln Memorial Tournament in Douglas. The Knights dropped a 3-1 decision to the host team to finished the three-day tournament with a 1-3 mark. Torrington won the championship.