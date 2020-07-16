Sand Puppies split with Evanston Wednesday night

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 16, 2020) — The Rock Springs Sand Puppies split their Wednesday conference doubleheader with Evanston last night. The Outlaws won the opening game 14 to 4 with Rock Springs coming back to take the second contest 6 to 5. The games were played in Rock Springs at the Wataha Sports Complex.

Advertisement

Rock Springs is now 1-3 in AA West Conference play while Evanston is 4-1

Up next for the Sand Puppies will be a home conference doubleheader against Jackson. The Green River Knights will also play on Saturday with two conference games in Riverton.