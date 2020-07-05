Sand Puppies suffer another one-run loss at Jackson tournament

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 5, 2020) — Once again, the Rock Springs American Legion baseball team was so close to victory but suffered another tight loss at the Teton Classic tournament in Jackson, Wyoming.

On Saturday morning, the Sand Puppies lost 6-5 to the Idaho Falls, Idaho Tigers. It marked the third one-run loss of the tournament for Rock Springs. They opened the tournament Thursday losing 3-2 to Thunder Ridge of Idaho Falls, and also suffered a 1-0 setback on Friday to the Madison Bobcats of Rexburg, Idaho. The Sand Puppies other Friday game was a 15-9 defeat to Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Rock Springs will wrap up play today with a game against host Jackson this afternoon. Jackson is 2-1 in the tournament with wins over Thunder Ridge and Fort Morgan. Their lone loss was Lone Peak, Utah, on Thursday.