Sand Puppies with 2 setbacks in Laramie

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 1, 2020) — The Rock Springs American Legion baseball team lost their doubleheader in Laramie yesterday. The first game was delayed by one hour due to the team’s late arrival after being stopped in traffic on I-80 because of an accident involving other vehicles. The Sand Puppies lost 13-2 in the opening game and 11-0 in the late contest.

Rock Springs will be in Jackson Thursday through Sunday at the Teton Classic featuring teams from Idaho, Colorado, and Wyoming.

On Thursday, Rock Springs will play Thunder Ridge from Idaho Falls, Idaho. On Friday, the Sand Puppies are scheduled to play Fort Morgan, Colorado, in the morning and the Madison Bobcats of Rexburg, Idaho, in the evening.

Saturday morning, Rock Springs takes on Idaho Falls, Idaho, and then plays Jackson on Sunday to wrap up tournament play.