Sandpuppies drop tournament game while Knights win doubleheader

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 3, 2020) — Rock Springs began play yesterday at the four-day Teton Classic baseball tournament in Jackson, Wyoming. The American Legion Sand Puppies lost a tight 3-2 contest to Thunder Ridge of Idaho Falls, Idaho, yesterday afternoon.

Advertisement

Today, Rock Springs will play a morning contest against Fort Morgan, Colorado. Later this evening, they will take on the Madison Bobcats from Rexburg, Idaho. The Sandpuppies will also play tournament games Saturday and Sunday.

It was a good Thursday night for the Green River Knights as they took two conference games from Riverton. The Knights won the opening contest 7-3 and then took the late game 17-7.