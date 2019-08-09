Sandra “Sandy” Kay. Kirkwood (June 19, 1952-Aug. 8, 2019)

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Sandra “Sandy” Kay. Kirkwood, 67, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a brief illness. She was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

She was born on June 19, 1952, in Kemmerer, Wyoming, the daughter of William Kirkwood and Mary Bowen.

She attended schools in Wyoming and was a 1970 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She married Dennis Crofts in 1973, and they later divorced.

Ms. Kirkwood worked for the United States Postal Service for 20 years until her retirement in 2004 as a supervisor.

She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, camping, and attending athletic events for her grandchildren. Sandy was an avid reader.

Survivors include two sons, Kirk Crofts and wife Stephanie of Rock Springs, and Daryl Crofts of Rock Springs; one step-son, Jay Crofts and wife Janet of Rock Springs; one daughter, Kim Panzer and husband Jason of Rock Springs; one brother, J.R. Kirkwood and wife Andie of Fort Collins, Colorado; four sisters, twin Shelia Hester and husband Paul of Reliance, Renae Olsen and husband Neal of South Jordan, Utah, Joani Hafner and husband Kelly of Cheyenne, and, Jeanie Edwards and husband Brett of Marshall, Texas; four grandchildren, Conner Panzer, Larissa Panzer, Olivia Crofts, and Sophie Crofts; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Ms. Kirkwood was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lynn Kirkwood, Danny Kirkwood; and one granddaughter, Bailey Panzer.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

