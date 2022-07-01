Sandy Fire is 99 acres as Incident Management Team Arrives

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

BONDURANT, WYOMING — The Sandy Fire is burning in the Big Piney Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The fire was reported at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The fire is 99 acres. A Type 3 incident management team has arrived and will assume command tomorrow. A Type 3 incident management team is mobilized to provide command and control and assist the Forest by managing the fire suppression operations.

The fire is approximately 6 miles west of Bondurant, Wyoming and smoke may be visible from US-189/191. An area closure is in effect today for the Cliff Creek and Sandy Marshall Creek, area. Only portions of the following trails within the closure area are closed: Cliff Creek Trail, Highline Trail, Bondurant Creek Trail, Cliff Creek Parallel Trail, Snag Creek Trail, Hunter Creek Trail, and Cliff Creek FS Road 30565.

The fire danger rating is Moderate for the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Resources include a 20-person Type 2 hand crew, a Type 1 Hotshot crew, a Type 1 helicopter, and 2 engines. The Type 3 Incident Management Team and support resources assume command at 6:00 a.m. July 2, 2022. Additional resources have been ordered. For information on the Sandy Fire, contact the Big Piney Ranger District at 307-276-5800 or visit www.Tetonfires.com .

You can learn more about the Bridger-Teton and conditions across the Forest on our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/btnf/ or by following us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BridgerTetonNF or Twitter https://twitter.com/BridgerTetonNF