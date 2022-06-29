Sandy Fire near Bondurant update

June 29, 2022 — Press Release from Bridger-Teton National Forest

The Sandy Fire is burning on the Big Piney Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The fire was reported at 3:30pm Tuesday afternoon. The fire is 15-acres in size and spotting into continuous fuels. The fire is being suppressed with support from a Type -3 helicopter, 2 engines, and firefighters from Pinedale, Kemmerer, and Jackson Ranger Districts. A Type 2 handcrew has been ordered.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The fire is approximately 6-miles west of Bondurant, Wyoming and smoke may be visible from US-189/191. There are no road or trail closures associated with this fire, although visitors in the area of Sandy and Marshall Creeks, especially near Forest Service Trailhead 139 should use caution. The fire danger rating is at Moderate for the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Type 3 helicopters carry nearly 300-gallons of water in each bucket drop and are a useful tool in supporting firefighters on the ground by addressing spot fires ahead of the main fire front or hot spots within the fire area. A Type 2 handcrew is comprised of 20 firefighters trained in wildland firefighting operations.