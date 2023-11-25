Santa and carriage rides make a holiday appearance today in Rock Springs

Photo courtesy of Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page

November 25, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Two Downtown Rock Springs holiday traditions will begin today. Santa Claus will be making his first appearance, and the holiday carriage rides around the downtown area will also start up today.

Santa is scheduled to be at the Downtown Rock Springs Gazebo at the corner of D and Broadway Streets today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you miss him today, he will also be making appearances on Saturday, December 2, 9, and 16.

The horse-drawn carriage rides will also begin their holiday journeys today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free rides will pick up and drop off at the old train depot at 501 South Main Street. Carriage rides will continue every Saturday until December 16.

Letters to Santa Drop-off

Starting Monday, youngsters can begin dropping off their Letters to Santa at the Rock Springs Historical Museum at 201 B Street. Letters will be accepted from Monday through December 24. Santa letter writers are reminded to have a return address on the letter as Santa, Mrs. Claus, or one of the elves will be sending back a card.

Also, this year, many of the submitted letters will be read on WyoRadio’s Z106 (106.7 FM) beginning Monday, December 4, with letters also published on Wyo4News.com.