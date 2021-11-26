Santa and carriage rides will again highlight Downtown Rock Springs “Small Business Saturday”

Rock Springs Small Business Saturday Proclaimation. From left to right: Rock Springs Mayor Timothy Kaumo, URA Board Treasurer Gloria Hutton, and URA Board Member David Jarrell

Jena Doak, jdoak[email protected]

November 26, 2021 — Small businesses everywhere have suffered throughout the pandemic, and have everything to gain from local and loyal community shoppers this Christmas season. At the October 16 Rock Springs City Council meeting, Mayor Timothy Kaumo declared Saturday, November 27, Small Business Saturday.

The community cannot afford to lose more small businesses, especially since they account for 65.1% of new jobs, and new jobs are not easily found these days.

Small Business Saturday was a movement started by American Express in the midst of a recession in 2010. Its purpose is to boost awareness of small businesses, encouraging shoppers to choose local merchants. The movement has gained a lot of popularity in Rock Springs as the event that officially rings in the Christmas shopping season.

“It is for making sure that small businesses, which are owned by our neighbors and those we go to church with, are supported,” Rock Springs URA Manager, Chad Banks, said.

Small Business Saturday follows today’s Plaid Friday, an alternative to Black Friday. Plaid Friday is similar to Small Business Saturday, reminding people to holiday shop with locally-owned, independent businesses the day after Thanksgiving. Exciting things are happening downtown on both days.

“We will have special handouts, discounts, and specials from the merchants, which will be handed out on both days — Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27,” Banks said.

In the midst of the hustle and bustle this Saturday, Santa Claus will arrive in town at the gazebo in front of City Hall, located at the corner of Broadway and D Street. He will be there from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. every Saturday through December 18.

For a break between shopping sprees, locals can enjoy free horse-drawn carriage rides downtown. They will be offered between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., every Saturday through December 18, starting at the Historic Train Station on South Main.