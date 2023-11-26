Santa’s magical mailbox will be at the Rock Springs Historical Museum

Kids can start dropping off letters to Santa on November 27th!

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 26, 2023 — Starting on Monday, November 27th, Santa’s magical Mailbox will be ready to receive letters from all of the kids in Sweetwater County! You can drop your letters to Santa off at Santa’s mailbox, which is located at the Rock Springs Historical Museum at 201 B Street in Rock Springs. Letters can be dropped off anytime between November 27th and Christmas Eve Day!

Santa letter writers are reminded to have a return address on their letters so that they can receive a card back from Santa, Mrs. Clause, or one of the elves! Also, this year, many of the submitted letters will be read on WyoRadio’s Z106 (106.7 FM) beginning Monday, December 4, with letters also published on Wyo4News.com.