Sarah Major to join Wyoming Tennis this fall

LARAMIE, WYOMING (June 19, 2020) — Wyoming Women’s Tennis Head Coach Dean Clower has announced another addition to the 2020-21 Cowgirl recruiting class as Sarah Major, from Fruit Heights, Utah will be joining the Cowgirls in the fall.

The Davis High School product helped lead her team to a fourth-place finish at the 2019 Utah State Tennis Tournament while Major finished second in the 6A singles bracket.

In 2018, Major helped lead the Darts to a second-place finish at the state tournament while taking the doubles state title at the Utah state championships.

According to the USTA, Major is the No. 4 rated student-athlete from the state of Utah and 14th in the Mountain Section.

“I’m so excited to come to Wyoming,” said Major.

“I know the team works their tails off and I can’t wait to be a part of it!”

“We are really excited to have Sarah as a part of our family here at Wyoming,” said Associate Head Coach Erica Medlin.

“Her hard work, willingness to get better, and energy will have a positive impact on our team and team culture.”

Major joins the trio of Alyse Cormier, Lucia Malinak, and Sophie Zehender in the 2020 Cowgirls’ recruiting class.