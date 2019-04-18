Sargent Takes Fifteenth At Mountain West Championships

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (April 17, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowgirl golf team finished up play at the Mountain West Championships on Wednesday afternoon at the Mission Hills Country Club, led by junior Erin Sargent who finished in a tie for 15th individually.

As a team, the Cowgirls finished ninth at the event following a 38-over 326 in their final round. The Pokes ended the week with a 94-over 958 for their 54-hole score. San Diego State took the conference team title at 40-over for the tournament, and Fresno State’s Brigitte Thibault was the individual medalist at 1-over.

Sargent finished her week with an 81 to tie for 15th with a 16-over 232 (76-75-81). It marked her fourth top-15 finish of the season.

With her score, the Cowgirl also clinched the lowest season stroke average in school history with a 74.7 average for the season. Sargent surpasses Gabrielle Gibson’s 74.9 average last season for the new program low. The Longmont, Colo., native also owns the No. 4 (75.5, 2017-18) and No. 10 (76.7, 2016-17) season averages on the list.

Wyoming senior Megan Knadler joined Sargent in the top 25 on the individual leaderboard with a 6-over 78 in her final round to finish tied for 25th with a 54-hole total of 20-over 236 (75-83-78). Knadler also finds herself on the program’s season stroke average list with a 75.3 average to land in third on the list.

Knadler finishes her consistent senior season at Wyoming with seven top-25 finishes in 10 tournament appearances this year, including a 10th-place finish at the spring-season-opening Battle at the Rock. For her career, Knadler recorded 15 top-25 finishes with a career-best fifth-place finish in 2016-17.

Redshirt junior Kaylee Knadler took 41st at the tournament following a 13-over 85 in her third round on Wednesday. Knadler finished with a 54-hole total of 246 (81-80-85).

Freshman Samantha Hui finished in 43rd at 251 (81-84-86). Redshirt sophomore Caitlyn Skavdahl finished 45th with a 255 (92-81-82).

The Cowgirls put the wraps on a season that saw the team record five top-10 finishes, including a sixth-place finish at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate in the fall. The Pokes turned in a historic showing at the Red Rocks Invitational where they turned in the lowest team event score in school history with a 20-over 872.

Final Results – Mountain West Women’s Golf Championship

9. Wyoming – 313-319-326=958 (+94)



T15. Erin Sargent – 76-75-81=232 (+16)

T25. Megan Knadler – 75-83-78=236 (+20)

41. Kaylee Knadler – 81-80-85=246 (+30)

43. Samantha Hui – 81-84-86=251 (+35)

45. Caitlyn Skavdahl – 92-81-82=255 (+39)