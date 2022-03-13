Saturday 4A and 3A state tournament basketball scores

March 13, 2022
Saturday 4A Wyoming High School State Basketball Championships
Riverton 59 – Star Valley 38 (Boys – 5th Place Game)
Kelly Walsh 70 – Sheridan 68 (Boys – 3rd Place Game)
Thunder Basin 52 – Cheyenne East 42 (Boys – 4A State Championship game)
Rock Springs 54 – Campbell County 45 (Girls – 5th Place game)
Thunder Basin 47 – Natrona County 42 (Girls- 3rd Place game)
Cheyenne East 51 – Cody 41 (Girls – 4A State Championship game)
Saturday 3A Wyoming High School State Basketball Championships
Worland 53 – Lyman 52 (Boys – 5th Place game)
Buffalo 41 – Powell 25 (Boys – 3rd Place game)
Rawlins 40 – Douglas 39 (Boys – 3A State Championship game)
Newcastle 64 – Torrington 54 (Girls – 5th Place game)
Buffalo 44 – Lander 40 (Girls – 3rd Place game)
Douglas 45 – Lyman 37 (3A – Girls State Championship game)