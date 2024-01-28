Saturday area high school basketball and swimming results

January 28, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff
Saturday Area High School Basketball
Boys
Rock Springs 71 – Cheyenne South 40
Star Valley 85 – Green River 82
Mountain View 40 – Lyman 34
Saratoga 67 – Farson-Eden 66
Girls
Rock Springs 52 – Cheyenne South 12
Star Valley 58 – Green River 43
Lyman 51 – Mountain View 43
Saratoga 54 – Farson-Eden 45
Saturday Area Boys High School Swimming and Divings
Laramie Invitation Team Scores: 1. Lander 236, 8. Rock Springs 66, 9. Green River 57
Top Five Placings by Area Swimmers:
200 yard Freestyle: 3. Colin Gilmore (GR),
50 Freestyle: 5. Gunner Sieloff (RS)
1 Meter Diving: 5. Keegan Gailey (GR)
100 Yard Freestyle: 2. Gunn Dieloff (RS)
500 Yard Freestyle: 2. Colin Gilmore (GR)
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 4. Rock Springs (Timothy Stephens, Gunner Seiloff, Noah Brandt, Koen Asper)
Kemmerer Invitation Team Scores: 1. Evanston 86, 2. Lyman 60