Saturday Area High School Football Scoreboard and Other Sports Results

Rock Springs, WY (10/13/19) – Here are the results of area high schools from Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Local Football

Little Snake River 53 – Farson-Eden 0

Local Volleyball

Star Valley 3 – Rock Springs 2

1A Volley Jamboree in Dubois

Farson-Eden 2 – Fort Washakie 0

Hulett 2 – Farson-Eden 0

Farson-Eden 2 – Arvada-Clearmont 0

Area volleyball

3A West Conference Duals in Lyman

Worland 3 – Big Piney o

Pinedale 3 – Lander 0

Lyman 3 – Lovell 0

Mountain View 3 – Powell 0

Big Piney 3 – Lovell 1

Pinedale 2 – Powell 0

Lyman 3 – Worland 2

Mountain View 3 – Lander 1