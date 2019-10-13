Saturday Area High School Football Scoreboard and Other Sports Results

Rock Springs, WY (10/13/19) – Here are the results of area high schools from Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Local Football
Little Snake River 53 – Farson-Eden 0
Local Volleyball
Star Valley 3 – Rock Springs 2
1A Volley Jamboree in Dubois
Farson-Eden 2 – Fort Washakie 0
Hulett 2 – Farson-Eden 0
Farson-Eden 2 – Arvada-Clearmont 0
Area volleyball
3A West Conference Duals in Lyman
Worland 3 – Big Piney o
Pinedale 3 – Lander 0
Lyman 3 – Lovell 0
Mountain View 3 – Powell 0
Big Piney 3 – Lovell 1
Pinedale 2 – Powell 0
Lyman 3 – Worland 2
Mountain View 3 – Lander 1