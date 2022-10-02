Saturday area high school results

October 2, 2022

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Cody 3 – Rock Springs 0
Star Valley 3 – Green River 0
Lyman 3 – Mountain View 1
Kemmerer 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Thermopolis)
Wind River 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Thermopolis)

Saturday Area Girls High School Swimming

Rock Springs Duals vs. Cheyenne Central and Laramie
Saturday Area High School Cross County Results

Rock Springs at Jackson
Tiger boys top results: 2. Ethan Sholey, 4. Lincoln Smith, 6. Deegan Smith, 9. Kevin Smtih, 10. Zack Croft
Tiger girls top results: 2. Aubrielle Maes, 10. Morgan Carter

