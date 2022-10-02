Saturday area high school results

October 2, 2022
Saturday Area High School Volleyball
Cody 3 – Rock Springs 0
Star Valley 3 – Green River 0
Lyman 3 – Mountain View 1
Kemmerer 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Thermopolis)
Wind River 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Thermopolis)
Saturday Area Girls High School Swimming
Rock Springs Duals vs. Cheyenne Central and Laramie
See top TSHS swimmer results here
Saturday Area High School Cross County Results
Rock Springs at Jackson
Tiger boys top results: 2. Ethan Sholey, 4. Lincoln Smith, 6. Deegan Smith, 9. Kevin Smtih, 10. Zack Croft
Tiger girls top results: 2. Aubrielle Maes, 10. Morgan Carter