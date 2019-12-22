Saturday area high school results

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec 21, 2019) – Here are results of area high school competition from Saturday, Dec. 21.

Area Girls Basketball Scores From Saturday

Rock Springs 56 – Pinedale 44 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Green River 65 – Mountain View 43 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Torrington 48 -Big Piney 33 at Lander Classic

Douglas 67 – Lovell 10 at Lander Classic

Wheatland 47 – Big Piney 28 at Lander Classic

Lovel vs. Burns – No Score at Lander Classic

Cokeville 36 – Kemmerer 29 at Shoshoni

Rocky Mountain 45 – Kemmerer 30 at Shoshoni

Farson-Eden 27 – Meeteetse 25 at Shoshoni

Farson-Eden 39 – Shoshoni 30 at Shoshoni

Area Boys Basketball Scores From Saturday

Lyman 63 – Jackson 28 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Mountain View 65 – Rich County, UT 63 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Worland 52 – Rock Springs 32 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Bear Lake, ID 48 – Green River 38 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Manila, UT vs. Pinedale – No Score at Flaming Gorge Classic

Big Piney 66 – Burns 39 at Douglas Classic

Lovell 60 – Douglas 47 at Douglas Classic

Rocky Mountain 53 – Kemmerer in Shoshoni

Farson-Eden 53 – Meeteetse 28 in Shoshoni

Farson-Eden 48 – Shoshoni 29 in Shoshoni

Area Wrestling Results From Saturday

Wasatch Intermountain Duals in Heber City, UT:

Green River 44 – Pleasant Grove 27

Mountain Crest 39 – Green River 33

Payson 45 – Green River 30

Wasatch 48 – Green River 30

Green River finished in fifth place in the eleven-team event with 293 points.