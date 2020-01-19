Saturday Area High School Scoreboard

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 19, 2020) — Here are the results of area high school sports for Saturday, Jan. 18, 2019.
Saturday Area Girls Basketball
Rock Springs at Laramie – Canceled due to closed roads. Rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1
Mountain View 53 – Star Valley 45
Kemmerer 48 – Farson-Eden 37
Big Piney 46 – Jacskon 38
Evanston 50 – Lyman 48
Wind River 60 – Lovell 49 (2 OT’s)
Saturday Area Boys Basketball
Rock Springs at Laramie – Canceled due to closed roads. Rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1
Farson-Eden 44 – Kemmerer 33
Big Piney 65 – Jackson 50
Evanston 59 – Lyman 52
Mountain View 57 – Star Valley 42
Wyoming Indian 54 – Lovell 41
Saturday Area Wrestling
Final team scores from the 75-team Rockwell Rumble in Farmington, UT.
11. – Green River 117.5 points, 24. Rock Springs 76.5 points, 49. Lyman 39.5 points
Saturday Area Boys Swimming
Green River at Laramie for 4A Duals, No scores available
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South for 4A Duals, No scores available