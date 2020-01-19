Saturday Area High School Scoreboard

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 19, 2020) — Here are the results of area high school sports for Saturday, Jan. 18, 2019.

Saturday Area Girls Basketball

Rock Springs at Laramie – Canceled due to closed roads. Rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1

Mountain View 53 – Star Valley 45

Kemmerer 48 – Farson-Eden 37

Big Piney 46 – Jacskon 38

Evanston 50 – Lyman 48

Wind River 60 – Lovell 49 (2 OT’s)

Saturday Area Boys Basketball

Rock Springs at Laramie – Canceled due to closed roads. Rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1

Farson-Eden 44 – Kemmerer 33

Big Piney 65 – Jackson 50

Evanston 59 – Lyman 52

Mountain View 57 – Star Valley 42

Wyoming Indian 54 – Lovell 41

Saturday Area Wrestling

Final team scores from the 75-team Rockwell Rumble in Farmington, UT.

11. – Green River 117.5 points, 24. Rock Springs 76.5 points, 49. Lyman 39.5 points

Saturday Area Boys Swimming

Green River at Laramie for 4A Duals, No scores available

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South for 4A Duals, No scores available