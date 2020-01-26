Saturday Area High School Scoreboard

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 26, 2020) — Here are the results from area high school sports from Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Saturday Area Girls Basketball
Green River 54 – Jackson 34
Rock Springs 42 – Cody 35
Saratoga 52 – Farson-Eden 47
Mountain View 54 – Big Piney 21
Worland 56 – Lovell 27
Lyman 51 – Pinedale 44
Shoshoni 39 – Kemmerer 34
Saturday Area Boys Basketball
Green River 77 – Jackson 25
Cody 64 – Rock Springs 37
Saratoga 56 – Farson-Eden 44
Worland 55 – Lovell 26
Mountain View 56 – Rawlins 46
Lyman 85 – Pinedale 59
Kemmerer 45 – Shoshoni 34
Saturday Area Wrestling
Lander Valley High School Invitational results for area teams – 5. Lyman 122.5 points, 6. Pinedale 113 points, 9. Kemmerer 86 points, 18. Mountain View 27.5 points, 21. Big Piney 11 points
Area Boys Swimming
Green River Invitational Team Scores – 1. Green River 442, 2. Kemmerer 239, 3. Evanston 236, 4. Rock Springs 199