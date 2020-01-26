Saturday Area High School Scoreboard

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 26, 2020) — Here are the results from area high school sports from Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Saturday Area Girls Basketball

Green River 54 – Jackson 34

Rock Springs 42 – Cody 35

Saratoga 52 – Farson-Eden 47

Mountain View 54 – Big Piney 21

Worland 56 – Lovell 27

Lyman 51 – Pinedale 44

Shoshoni 39 – Kemmerer 34

Saturday Area Boys Basketball

Green River 77 – Jackson 25

Cody 64 – Rock Springs 37

Saratoga 56 – Farson-Eden 44

Worland 55 – Lovell 26

Mountain View 56 – Rawlins 46

Lyman 85 – Pinedale 59

Kemmerer 45 – Shoshoni 34

Saturday Area Wrestling

Lander Valley High School Invitational results for area teams – 5. Lyman 122.5 points, 6. Pinedale 113 points, 9. Kemmerer 86 points, 18. Mountain View 27.5 points, 21. Big Piney 11 points

Area Boys Swimming

Green River Invitational Team Scores – 1. Green River 442, 2. Kemmerer 239, 3. Evanston 236, 4. Rock Springs 199