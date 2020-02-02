Saturday Area High School Scoreboard

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 2, 2020) — Here are results from area high school sports played on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Area Girls Basketball

Rock Springs at Laramie – Game canceled due to closed roads

Green River 48 – Star Valley 30

Thermopolis 38 – Big Piney 31

Cokeville 57 – Kemmerer 37

Saratoga at Mountain View – Game canceled due to closed roads

Wyoming Indian 62 – Lyman 44

Saturday Area Boys Basketball

Rock Springs at Laramie – Game canceled due to closed roads

Star Valley 58 – Green River 38

Big Piney 69 – Thermopolis 64

Kemmerer at Cokeville – No Score

Satatoga at Mountain View – Game canceled due to closed roads

Saturday Area Wrestling

Final area team results from the Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton – 1. Green River 203.5 points, 10. Lyman 95 points, 12. Rock Springs 89 points, 14. Pinedale 63 points, 22. Lovell 45 points, 26. Kemmerer 35 points, 27. Big Piney 33.5 points, 33. Mountain View 24 points.