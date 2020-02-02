Saturday Area High School Scoreboard

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 2, 2020) — Here are results from area high school sports played on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Area Girls Basketball
Rock Springs at Laramie – Game canceled due to closed roads
Green River 48 – Star Valley 30
Thermopolis 38 – Big Piney 31
Cokeville 57 – Kemmerer 37
Saratoga at Mountain View – Game canceled due to closed roads
Wyoming Indian 62 – Lyman 44
Saturday Area Boys Basketball
Rock Springs at Laramie – Game canceled due to closed roads
Star Valley 58 – Green River 38
Big Piney 69 – Thermopolis 64
Kemmerer at Cokeville – No Score
Satatoga at Mountain View – Game canceled due to closed roads
Saturday Area Wrestling
Final area team results from the Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton – 1. Green River 203.5 points, 10. Lyman 95 points, 12. Rock Springs 89 points, 14. Pinedale 63 points, 22. Lovell 45 points, 26. Kemmerer 35 points, 27. Big Piney 33.5 points, 33. Mountain View 24 points.