Saturday area high school scoreboard

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 1, 2020) — Here are the results from Saturday’s area high school sports.

Saturday Area Girls Basketball

Casper Kelly Walsh 50 – Rock Springs 28

Farson-Eden 56 – Burlington 40 (1A West Regional)

Saratoga 39 – Fasron-Eden 33 (1A West Regional)

** Farson-Eden finishes in fourth place and qualifies for the 1A Wyoming Girls State Basketball Tournament in Casper beginning Thursday.

Kemmerer 47 – Wind River 45 (2A West Regional)

Riverside 42 – Kemmerer 37 (2A West Regional)

** Kemmerer finishes in fourth place and qualifies for the 2A Wyoming Girls State Basketball Tournament in Casper beginning Thursday.

Saturday Area Boys Basketball

Casper Kelly Walsh 54 – Rock Springs 45

Farson-Eden 56 – Cokevillve 46 (1A West Regional)

Farson-Eden 67 – St. Stephens 53 (1A West Regional)

Farson-Eden finishes in third place and qualifies for the 1A Wyoming Boys State Basketball Tournament in Casper beginning Thursday.

Kemmerer 61 – Wind River 37 (2A West Regional)

Tongue River 54 – Kemmerer 51 (2A West Regional)

Kemmerer finishes in fourth place and qualifies for the 2A Wyoming Boys State Basketball Tournament in Casper beginning Thursday.

Satuday Area Wrestling

4A State Tournament Team Results – 1. Casper Kelly Walsh 211 points*. 2. Green River 208.5 points, 3. Cheyenne East 202 points, 4. Gillette Thunder Basin 189 points, 5. Casper Natrona 185 points, 6. Sheridan 156 points, 7. Evanston 100.5 points, 8. Rock Springs 100 points, 9. Cheyenne Central 84 points, 10. Gillette Campbell County 74 points, 11. Cheyenne South 35 points, 12. Laramie, 33 points.

*It was first reported that Green River had won the 4A State wrestling title, but a scoring error was found giving the team championship to Casper Kelly Walsh.

3A State Tournament Results – 1. Star Valley 244 points, 2. Douglas 198 points, 3. Worland 168.5 points, 4. Powell 158.5 points, 5. Lyman 117 points, 6. Cody 116 points, 7. Pinedale 107.5 points, 8. Burns-Pine Bluffs 94 points, 9. Riverton 87 points, 10. Rawlins 69 points, 11. Buffalo 59 points, 12. Newcastle-Upton 58 points, 13. Wheatland 56.5 points, 14. Lander 47 points, 15. Jackson 46 points, 16. Mountain View 40 points, 17. Torrington 30 points.

2A State Tournament Team Results – 1. Moorcroft 203.5 points, 2. Lovell 137 points, 3. Shoshoni 129 points, 4. Cokeville 119 points, 5. Southeast 117.5 points, 6. Thermopolis 114 points, 7. Wright 113.5 points, 8. Greybull-Riverside 112 points, 9. Kemmerer 110 points, 10. Wind River 104 points, 11. Hulett 96.5 points, 12. Niobrara County 81.5 points, 13. Glenrock 80.5 points, 14. Big Piney 76.5 points, 15. Lingle-Ft. Laramie 57 points, 16. Rock Mountain 46.5 points, 17. Tongue River 31 points, 18. Sundance 26 points, 19. Saratoga 21.5 points, 20. H.E.M 14 points, 21. Dubois 4 points, 22. Wyoming Indian 3 points.