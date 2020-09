Saturday Area High School Scoreboard

Saturday 9/12 Area High School Volleyball

Powell at Pinedale – canceled

Lyman 3 – Lander 1

Lyman 3 – Rawlins 1

Mountain View 3 – Worland 1

Shoshoni 2 – Lovell 1

Star Valley Duals

Cokeville 2 -Kemmerer 0

Star Valley 2 – Kemmerer 0

Evanston 1 – Pinedale 1

Evanston 2_Kemmerer 0 (5th Place)

Pinedale 2 – Cokeville 0 (3rd Place)

Advertisement... Story continues below

Saturday 9/14 Area Girls Swimming

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central – No results

Green River at Lander – No results

Lyman Invitational – No results

Saturday 9/14 Area Cross County

Rock Springs, Mountain View – No results from Afton meet