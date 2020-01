Saturday Area High School Scoreboard

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 5, 2020) – Here are results of area high school competition from Saturday, Jan 4, 2020.

Area Girls High School Basketball

Jackson 47 – Pinedale 40

Wyoming Indian 59 – Lovell 28

Area Boys High School Basketball

Pinedale 61 – Jackson 53

Wyoming Indian 51 – Lovell 44

Area High School Wrestling from the Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Invite in Green River

Green River 63 – Evanston 15 Platinum Division Semi-Finals

Uintah 46 – Rock Spring 30 Platinum Division Semi-Finals

Green River 38 – Uintah, UT 30 for 1st Place in Platinum Division

Rock Springs 42 – Evanston 34 for 3rd Place in Platinum Division

Northridge, UT 47 – Lyman 30 for 3rd Place in Gold Division

Mountain View 42 – Kemmerer 30 for 3rd Place in Bronze Division

Saturday Area High School Boys Swimming

Lander Surprise Meet – Lander 401, Green River 305, Riverton 218, Rawlins 184