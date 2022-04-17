Saturday area high school scores

April 17, 2022

Saturday Area High School Soccer

Casper Kelly Walsh 2 – Rock Springs 2 (Girls – Tie in overtime)

Rock Springs 3 – Casper Kelly Walsh 1 (Boys)

Natrona County 4 – Green River 1 (Girls)

Green River 4 – Natrona County 1 (Boys)

Saturday Area American Legion Baseball

Rock Springs was scheduled to play two games in Cheyenne Saturday, but due to weather conditions and poor field conditions, games were moved to Laramie with a revised schedule

Laramie 11 – Rock Springs 0

Today – Rock Springs is scheduled to play the Cheyenne Hawks and Cheyenne Sixers in Cheyenne