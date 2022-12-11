Saturday area high school scores and results

Saturday Area High School Basketball

Cheyenne East 79 – Green River 46 (Boys)

Cheyenne East 72 – Green River 47 (Girls)

Worland 56 – Rock Springs 50 (Boys)

Rock Springs 46 – Worland 18 (Girls)

Kemmerer 67 – Farson-Eden 63 (Boys)

Kemmerer 49 – Farson-Eden 28 (Girls)

Kemmerer 75 – Mountain View 70 (Boys)

Mountain View 61 – Wind River 19 (Girls)

Lyman 54 – Farson-Eden 26 (Boys)

Lyman 63 – Little Snake River 21 (Girls)

Saturday Area High School Boys Swimming

Team Scores from the Laramie Pentathlon: 1. Laramie 178, 2. Cheyenne Central 126, 3. Green River 88, 4. Casper Kelly Walsh 79, 5. Cheyenne South 58, 6. Rock Springs 56, 7. Sheridan 45, 8. Campbell County 22.

Team Scores from the Rawlins Pentathlon: 1. Lander 280, 2. Kemmerer 101, 3. Evanston 67, 4. Lyman 63, 5. Sublette County 61, 6. Jackson 38, 7. Rawlins 27, 8. Douglas 13.

Saturday Area High School Wrestling

Team Results from the Charlie Lake Tournament in Cheyenne: Rock Springs finished ninth out of 17 teams competing in the boys tournament that featured teams from Wyoming and surrounding states.

Individual Tigers Highlights:

113 Pounds: Santigo Cruz – Fifth Place

132 Pounds: Broc Fletcher – Second Place

170 Pounds: Sam Thornhill – Sixth Place

195 Pounds: Ian Dickinson – Second Place

Lady Tiger Highlights:

188-190 – Maggie Smith – First Place

