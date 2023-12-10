Saturday area high school scores and results

December 10, 2023

Saturday Area High School Basketball

Boys

Laramie 64 – Green River 54

Campbell County 86 – Rock Springs 55

Farson-Eden 76 – Big Piney 64

Lovell 62 – Mountain View 43

Uintah, Utah 55 – Lyman 51

Girls

Laramie 87 – Green River 51

Campbell County 55 – Rock Springs 36

Cokeville 66 – Lyman 59

Mountain View 56 – Lovell 43

Big Piney 50 – Farson-Eden 35

Saturday Area High School Wrestling

Team results from the 27-team Charlie Lake Invite in Cheyenne

Boys – 1. Windsor, Colorado – 184 points, 2. Cheyenne East – 175.5, 3. Rock Springs – 136 points

Top Tigers individual results – Third Place – Micahel Stromberg (106), Fourth Place – Dane Arnoldi (113), Fifth Place – Lincoln Young (126), Sixth Place – Broc Fletcher (144), Second Place – Sam Thornhill (175), Third Place – Mathew Foster (190), First Place – Ian Dickinson (215).

Girls – 1. Kelly Walsh 147 points, 16. Rock Springs 26 points

Team results from the Wasatch Duals in Heber City, Utah

The Green River boys went 5-3 in Friday and Saturday dual meets.

Saturday Area High School Swimming

Team result from the 10-team Gillette Pentathlon

1. Campbell County – 119 points, 2. Laramie 114, 6. Green River – 43 points