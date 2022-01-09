Saturday area high school scores and results

January 9, 2022

Saturday Area High School Basketball

From the Taco John’s Invite in Cheyenne

Sheridan 50 – Rock Springs 30 (Boys)

Green River 60 – Wheatland 56 (Boys)

Cheyenne East 76 – Green River 54 (Boys)

Cheyenne Central 58 – Rock Springs 34 (Boys)

Rock Springs 38 – Sheridan 31 (Girls)

Green River 55 – Wheatland 29 (Girls)

Cheyenne East 64 – Green River 38 (Girls)

Rock Springs 46 – Cheyenne Central 38 (Girls)



Pinedale Winter Classic

Thermopolis 58 – Mountain View 42 (Boys)

Rawlins 60 – Lyman 53 (Boys)

Buffalo 58 – Mountain View 45 (Boys)

Worland 60 – Lyman 56 (Boys)

Rawlins Winter Classic

Lyman 60 – Worland 34 (Girls)

Mountain View 64 – Rawlins 43 (Girls)

Lyman 58 – Buffalo 51 (Girls)

Mountain View 63 – Big Piney 45 (Girls)

Fossil County Classic in Kemmerer

Farson-Eden vs. Star Valley Sophomores No score available (Boys)

Farson-Eden vs. Kemmerer No score available (Girls)

Saturday Area High School Boys Swimming

Team scores from the Evanston Invite: 1. Rock Springs 245, 2. Evanston 211, 3. Rawlins 187. 4. Green River 185, 5. Lyman 171, 6. Sublette County 164, 7. Kemmerer 131. See more information and top individual results here.

Saturday Area High School Wrestling

Area team scores from the Tournament of Champions meet in Vernal, Utah: 11. Lyman 85 points, 19. Rock Springs 64 points, 29. Green River 24.5 points, 34. Mountain View 0 points