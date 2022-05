Saturday area high school scores/Sunday schedule

May 1, 2022

Saturday Area High School Soccer

Lander 7 – Lyman 0 (Girls)

Lander over Lyman (Boys)

Mountain View 4 – Rawlins 0 (Girls)

Rawlins 1 – Mountain View 0 OT (Boys)

Saturday Area High School Girls Softball

Rock Springs 15 – Natrona County 11

Rock Springs 9 – Natrona County 4

Green River 2 – Kelly Walsh 1

Kelly Walsh 15 – Green River 10

Saturday Area High School Track and Field

Team results from the Roy Peck Invitational in Riverton

Girls – 1. Natrona County 148, 2. Lander 94, 3. Rawlins 82, 4. Kemmerer 73, 5. Worland 54.4, 6. Saratoga 47.5, 7. Big Piney 38, 8. Rock Springs 35, 9. Wyoming Indian 24, 10. Wind River 21, 11. Riverton and Kaycee 17, 13. Dubois 13, 14. St. Stephens 9, 14. Western Heritage 9, 15. Encampment 3.

Boys – 1. Worland 118.5, 2. Rock Springs 105, 3. Natrona County 92.66, 4. Riverton 78, 5. Rawlins 58, 6. Big Piney 55, 7. Dubois 39, 8. Kemerer 29.5, 9. Lander 27, 10. Encampment 16, 11. Shoshoni and Saratoga 9, 13. Kaycee 8.33, 14. Wind River 6, 15. St. Stephens 2, 16. Wyoming Indian 1.

Saturday Area American Legion Baseball

Sheridan Jets 6 – Green River 0

Sheridan Jets 10 – Green River 0

Casper Oilers 10 – Rock Springs 0 (in Casper)

Jackson 10 – Rock Springs 6 (in Casper)

Sunday Area American Legion Baseball

Green River at Sheridan Jets (Doubleheader)

Rock Springs vs. Evanston (in Casper)

Rock Springs vs. Laramie (in Casper)