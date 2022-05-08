Saturday area high school scores/Sunday schedule

May 8, 2022
Saturday Area High School Soccer
Rock Springs 1 – Casper Kelly Walsh 1 Tie (Girls)
Casper Kelly Walsh 1 – Rock Springs 0 (Boys)
Natrona County 2 – Green River 0 (Girls)
Natrona County 4 – Green River 2 (Boys)
Cody 2 – Mountain View 0 (Girls)
Cody 9 – Mountain View 0 (Boys)
Saturday Area High School Track and Field
Area team standings from the Mr. Macs/BYU Invite in Provo, Utah
Boys – 11. Mountain View 26 points, 34. Lyman 5 points
Girls – 4. Mountain View 38 points, 9. Lyman 24 points
Saturday Area American Legion Baseball
Cheyenne Hawks 12 – Green River 1
Sunday Area American Legion Baseball
Cheyenne Sixers at Rock Springs (Doubleheader)