Saturday area high school scores/Sunday schedule

May 22, 2022

Saturday Area High School Soccer

4A Wyoming State Soccer Championships in Cheyenne

Thunder Basin 2 – Rock Springs 0 (Girls) Lady Tigers finish in 2nd Place

Casper Kelly Walsh 3 – Rock Springs 1 OT (Boys) Tigers finish in 4th Place

3A Wyoming State Soccer Championships in Cheyenne

Mountain View 1 – Riverton 0 (Girls) Buffalos finish in 3rd Place

Saturday Area High School Track and Field

4A State Meet Boys Team Scores – 1. Sheridan 134.5, 9. Rock Springs 34, 14. Green River 11.50

4A State Meet Girls Team Scores – 1. Cheyenne Central 112, 13. Green River 13, 14. Rock Springs 2

3A State Meet Boys Team Scores – 1. Lander 98, 2. Mountain View 88.5, 13. Lyman 20.5

3A State Meet Girls Team Scores – 1. Powell 96, Mountain View 90., 7. Lyman 51.5

1A State Meet Boys Team Scores – 1. Lingle-Ft. Laramie 129.5, 12. Farson-Eden 13

1A State Meet Girls Team Scores – 1. Saratoga 128, 12. Farson-Eden 12

Saturday Area American Legion Baseball

Powell 12 – Rock Springs 2

Cody 11 – Rock Springs 10

Sunday Area American Legion Baseball

Green River vs. Gallatin Valley, MT in Jackson

Green River vs. Powell in Jackson