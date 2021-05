Saturday area high school sport results

May 9, 2021

Saturday Area High School Girls Soccer Results

Casper Natrona 7 – Green River 0

Rock Springs 2 – Casper Kelly Walsh 1

Cody 4 – Mountain View 1

Powell 3 – Lyman 2

Worland 4 – Pinedale 0

Saturday Area High School Boys Soccer Results

Casper Kelly Walsh 8 – Rock Springs 0

Casper Natrona 3 – Green River 2

Powell 13 – Lyman 0

Cody 3 – Mountain View 0

Worland 7 – Pinedale 0

Saturday Area High School Track and Field

Lynn Williams Invitational in Jackson featuring Rock Springs and Farson-Eden – No results available