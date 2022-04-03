Saturday area high school sports results

Saturday Area High School Soccer
Lyman 2 – Powell 1 (Girls)
Powell 13 – Mountain View 0 (Boys)
Cody 5 – Mountain View 0 (Girls)
Cody 3 – Mountain View 0 (Boys)
Saturday Area High School Track and Field
Bingham Invitational in South Jordan Utah
Rock Springs boys team finished in fifth place with 67 points.
Tiger highlights:
* Third place by the 4×800 Relay team
* Third place by Andrew Skorcz in 100 Meter Finals
* Third place by Charles Fossey in 1600 Meter Finals
* Third place by the 4×100 Meter Relay team
* Second place by Andrew Skorcz in 400 Meter Finals
* Fifth place by Saben Carlsen in 400 Meter Finals
* Seventh place by Charles Fossey in 800 Meter Finals
* Fifth place by the 4×400 Meter Relay team
* First place by Porter Chub in the High Jump Finals
* Seventh place by Jake Eddy in the Shot Put Finals
* First place by Colton Carlson in the Discuss Finals
* Sixth place by Jake Eddy in the Discuss Finals
Rock Springs girls team finished tied for seventh place with 27 points.
Lady Tiger highlights:
* Sixth place by the 4×100 Meter Relay team
* Seventh place by the 4×400 Meter Relay team
* Second place by Brynn Bider in the Long Jump
* Second place by Justice Battle in the Shot Put Finals
* Ninth place finish by Avery Elmore in the Discuss Finals