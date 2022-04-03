Saturday area high school sports results

Saturday Area High School Soccer

Lyman 2 – Powell 1 (Girls)

Powell 13 – Mountain View 0 (Boys)

Cody 5 – Mountain View 0 (Girls)

Cody 3 – Mountain View 0 (Boys)

Saturday Area High School Track and Field

Bingham Invitational in South Jordan Utah

Rock Springs boys team finished in fifth place with 67 points.

Tiger highlights:

* Third place by the 4×800 Relay team

* Third place by Andrew Skorcz in 100 Meter Finals

* Third place by Charles Fossey in 1600 Meter Finals

* Third place by the 4×100 Meter Relay team

* Second place by Andrew Skorcz in 400 Meter Finals

* Fifth place by Saben Carlsen in 400 Meter Finals

* Seventh place by Charles Fossey in 800 Meter Finals

* Fifth place by the 4×400 Meter Relay team

* First place by Porter Chub in the High Jump Finals

* Seventh place by Jake Eddy in the Shot Put Finals

* First place by Colton Carlson in the Discuss Finals

* Sixth place by Jake Eddy in the Discuss Finals

Rock Springs girls team finished tied for seventh place with 27 points.

Lady Tiger highlights:

* Sixth place by the 4×100 Meter Relay team

* Seventh place by the 4×400 Meter Relay team

* Second place by Brynn Bider in the Long Jump

* Second place by Justice Battle in the Shot Put Finals

* Ninth place finish by Avery Elmore in the Discuss Finals