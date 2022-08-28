Saturday area high school sports results

August 28, 2022

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs 2 – Rawlins 0 (Cheyenne Invite)

Rock Springs 2 – Cheyenne Central 0 (Cheyenne Invite)

Green River 3 – Riverside 2 (Cokeville Invite)

Bear Lake, Idaho 3 – Green River 1 (Cokeville Invite)

Mountain View 3 – Rich, Utah 0 (Cokeville Invite)

Mountain View 3 – Star Valley 1 (Cokeville Invite)

Lyman 3 – West Side, Idaho 0 (Cokeville Invite)

Lyman 3 – Mountain View 2 (Cokevile Invite)

Saturday Area Girls Swimming

Green River finish seventh at the 10-team Gillette Pentathlon.

*Highlights include Green River swimmer Arnell Travis finishing second in the Combined Events (100 Free, 100 Back, 100 Breast, 100 Fly, 50 Free)

Rock Springs finished fourth at the six-team Rawlins Pentathlon. Lyman finished in sixth place.

*Highlights included Emry Hamblin winning the 50 Yard Freestyle and finishing second in the 100 Yard Freestyle. The Lady Tigers’ Anna Sorenson finished second in 1 Meter Diving.

Saturday Area High School Tennis

Rock Springs 4 – Rawlins 2 (Girls)

Rock Springs Winners: Karlie Naddrup (#1 Singles), Abby Jones (#2 Singles), and Alldredge/Turnwall (#2 Doubles)

Rawlins 3 – Rock Springs 2 (Boys)

Rock Springs Winners: Caleb Anderson (#1 Singles), Hansen/Davies (#3 Doubles)



