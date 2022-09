Saturday area high school sports results

September 4, 2022

Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming

Green River Invitation #2 Team Scores – 1. Green River 310, 2. Campbell County 273, 3. Rock Springs 159, 4. Cheyenne East 141, 5. Kemmerer 138, 6. Rawlins 129, 7. Sublette County 101, 8. Evanston 84.

Meet Highlights – 200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tanith Smith (GR), 50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Emry Hamblin (RS), 1 Meter Diving: 1. Anna Sorenson (RS), 100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Tavia Arnell (GR), 100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tanith Smith (GR), 500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Courtney Clark (GR), 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Green River

Saturday Area High School Tennis

Laramie at Green River – No Score

Laramie at Rock Springs – No Score

Saturday Area High School Cross Country

Local results from Soda Springs, Idaho meet had Green River placing in 23rd place in the Girls 5K Varsity run.

Rock Springs placed 25th and Green River 27th in the Boys 5K Varsity run.

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

No scores were made available from all matches listed

Rock Springs vs. APA Draper (at Evanston)

Rock Springs vs. Juan Diego (at Evanston)

Rock Springs vs. Grace (at Evanston)

Rock Springs vs. South Summit (at Evanston)

Green River vs. Grace (at Evanston)

Green River vs. Spanish Fork (at Evanston)

Green River vs. Syracuse 9at Evanston)

Green River vs. Jordan (at Evanston)

Lyman vs. Waterford (at Evanston)

Lyman vs. Grace (at Evanston)

Lyman vs. Spanish Fork (at Evanston)

Lyman vs. Stansbury (at Evanston)

Mountain View vs. Jordan (at Evanston)

Mountain View vs. Grace (at Evanston)

Mountain View vs. Juan Diego (at Evanston)

Mountain View vs. Waterford (at Evanston)