Saturday area high school sports results

September 11, 2022

Saturday Area High School Football

Encampment 28 – Farson-Eden 0

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Encampment 3 – Farson-Eden 2

Mountain View 2 – Lander 0 (at Rawlins)

Mountain View 2 – Pinedale 0 (at Rawlins)

Mountain View 2 – Douglas 0 (Championship game at Rawlins)

Pinedale 2 – Lyman 0 (at Rawlins)

Lyman 2 – Lander 0 (at Rawlins)

Lyman 2 – Moorcroft 1 (at Rawlins)

Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming

Cheyenne Invite Team Scores: 1. Cheyenne Central 251, 2. Campbell County 200, 3. Laramie 186, 4. Casper Kelly Walsh 170, 5. Douglas 128, 6. Sheridan 121, 7. Cheyenne East 102, 8. Thunder Basin 88, 9. Rock Springs 60, 10. Cheyenne South 41, 11. Natrona County 12.

Tiger Highlights: 50 Yard Freestyle: 4. Emry Hamblin, 1 Meter Diving: 3. Anna Sorenson

Green River at Gene Dozah Invite in Powell – No results available.

Saturday Area High School Cross County

Chief Nation Invite at Ethete, Wyoming Team Scores (Girls): 7. Green River, 10. Mountain View, 11. Lyman, Rock Springs did not have enough competitors to compete in the team competition.

Local Highlights: 7. Karly Sabey (Lyman), 11. Caprice Winn (Mountain View), 13. Aubrielle Maes (Rock Springs), 18. Natalee Rudy (Mountain View), 31. Madison Murdoch (Green River). 86 total runners.

Chief Nation Invite at Ethete, Wyoming Team Scores (Boys):2. Mountain View, 9. Rock Springs, 14. Green River, 16. Lyman

Local Highlights: 1. Owen Burnett (Mountain View), 9. Nathan Stevenson (Green River), 13. Dash Madsen (Mountain View), 17, Colt Henrie (Mountain View), 18. Ethan Sholey (Rock Springs), 19. Cash Henrie (Mountain View), 22. Brigham Fanos (Mountain View), 32. Tayden Bell (Mountain View). 112 total runners.

Saturday Area High School Tennis

Green River at Cheyenne Central – No Score

Green River at Cheyenne East – No Score

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central – No Score

Rock Springs at Cheyenne East – No Score