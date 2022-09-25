Saturday area high school sports results

September 25, 2022

Saturday Area High School Football

Dubois 72 – Farson-Eden 18

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs 2 – Cheyenne South 1 (in Casper)

Rock Springs 2 – Cheyenne Central 0 (in Casper)

Big Horn 2 – Rock Springs 0 (in Casper)

Mountain View 3 – Big Piney 0

Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming

Team Scores for the Evanston Invite: 1. Green River 384, 4. Rock Springs 173, 6. Lyman 144

Local Highlights:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Green River (T. Smith, B. Uhrig, T. Arnell, C. Clark)

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tanith Smith (GR)

50 Freestyle: 1. Tanith Smith (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tavia Arnell (GR)

500 Yard Freestyle: Reagan Buss (RS)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Green River (I. Heher, H. Luth, E. Barnes, T. Arnell)

100 Yard Backstroke: Tanith Smith (GR)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Morgen Forbush (RS)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Green River (B. Uhrig, H. Clevenger, C. Clark, T. Smith)

Saturday Area High School Tennis

Final Team Scores from the Wyoming State Tennis Championships in Gillette: Boys: 1. Jackson 49, 4. Green River 26, 16. Rock Springs 0.5. Girls: 1. Casper Kellys Walsh 68, 11. Rock Springs 6, 12. Green River 3.

Local Highlights:

Green River #2 Doubles team of Ross/Wilson finishes second

Green River #2 Singles player Korbin Arnell wins Consolation Championship

