Saturday area high school sports results

October 23, 2022

Saturday Area High School Football

Farson-Eden 72 – Kaycee 24

(Farson-Eden is the #4 South team in the playoffs)

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

No matches scheduled

Saturday Area High School Girl’s Swimming

Results for the 4A and 3A West Regional swim meets are not yet available

Saturday Area High School Cross Country

4A Boys Team Results: 1. Cheyenne Central 47 points, 10. Rock Springs 265 points

Individual Highlight: Rock Springs’ Charles Fossey finishes in 4th place

4A Girls Team Results: 1. Cheyenne Central 43 points, Rock Springs without enough runners to qualify for the team race.

Individual Highlight: Rock Springs’ Aubrielle Maes finished in 25th place

3A Boys Team Results: 1. Mountain View 50 points, 12. Green River 320 points, 13. Lyman 337 points

Individual Highlights: Mountain View’s Owen Burnett finishes in 1st place, with teammate Tanner Erickson in 2nd place. Green River’s Nathan Stevenson finished in 14th place, with Lyman’s Brigham Fanos in 15th place.

3A Girls Team Results: 1. Cody 68 points, 5. Mountain View 161 points, 7. Green River 215 points, 9. Lyman 229 points.

Individual Highlights: Mountain View’s Katie Giorgis finished in 7th place, Lyman’s Karly Sabey in 10th place, and Green River’s Isabelle Murdock in 26th place.