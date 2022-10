October 30, 2022

Saturday Area High School Football

Burlington 56 – Farson-Eden 6 (The Pronghorns season is over)

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

4A West Regionals

Rock Springs 3 – Green River 1 (Wolves season is over)

Riverton 3 – Rock Springs 2 (Tigers season is over)

3A West Regionals

Mountain View 3 – Lyman 1 (Championship Match)

Mountain View will be the West #1 seed at next week’s 3A State Tournament, while Lyman will be the West #2 seed.