Saturday area high school sports results

Saturday Area High School Basketball

Rock Springs 62 – Bear Creek, Colorado 51 (Boys)

Cheyenne Central 57 – Rock Springs 46 (Boys)

Sheridan 68 – Green River 49

Lyman 59 – Buffalo 49 (Boys)

Lyman 49 – Rawlins 37 (Boys)

Mountain View 52 – Big Piney 41

Worland 59 – Mountain View 36 (Boys)

Star Valley Sophomores 69 – Farson-Eden 26 (Boys)

Sheridan 62 – Green River 22 (Girls)

Cheyenne Central 45 – Rock Springs 37 (Girls)

Mountain View 55 – Rawlins 25 (Girls)

Mountain View 61 – Thermopolis 35 (Girls)

Lyman 48 – Worland 34 (Girls)

Buffalo 58 – Lyman 35 (Girls)

Big Piney 39 – Farson-Eden 19 (Girls)

Saturday Area High School Boys Swimming

Evanston Invite Team Scores – 1. Green River 315, 2. Evanston 280, 3. Rock Springs 227, 4. Kemmerer 210, 5. Lyman 137

Saturday Area High School Wrestling

Area team scores from the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah – 12. Rock Springs 75, 17. Green River 60.5, 26. Lyman 37