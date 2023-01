Saturday area high school sports results

Saturday Area High School Basketball

Jackson 76 – Green River 66 (Boys)

Rock Springs 56 – Cody 28 (Boys)

Pinedale 65 – Mountain View 58 (Boys)

Saratoga 55 – Farson-Eden 29 (Boys)

Green River 63 – Jackson 10 (Girls)

Cody 58 – Rock Springs 31 (Girls)

Pinedale 59 – Mountain View 46 (Girls)

Saratoga 53 – Farson-Eden 29 (Girls)

Saturday Area High School Boys Swiming

Local team scores from the Bruce Gresly Invitational in Lander: 3. Green River 133 points, 5. Rock Springs 110 points, 12. Lyman 53 points. (See top individual results)

Saturday Area High School Wrestling

Lander Valley Invite featuring Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View – No results available.