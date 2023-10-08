Saturday area high school sports results

October 8, 2023

Saturday Area High School Football

None scheduled

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Cody 3 – Green River 0

Jackson at Rock Springs – no score available

Lyman 3 – Worland 1 (at Conference Duals)

Lyman 3 – Lovell 0 (at Conference Duals)



Mountain View 3 – Powell 2 (at Conference Duals)

Mountain View 3 – Thermopolis 0 (at Conference Duals)

Farson-Eden vs. Midwest – no score available

Farsson-Eden vs. Arvada-Clearmont – no score available

Saturday Girl’s High School Swimming and Diving

Rawlins Invite Team Scores: 1. Green River 397 points, 2. Rawlins 201.5 points, 3. Evanston 175.5 points, 4. Lyman 153 points, 5. Kemmerer 130 points, 6. Sublette County 113.5 points, 7. Rock Springs 91 points.