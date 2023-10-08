Saturday area high school sports results

0
1

October 8, 2023

Saturday Area High School Football

None scheduled

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Cody 3 – Green River 0
Jackson at Rock Springs – no score available
Lyman 3 – Worland 1 (at Conference Duals)
Lyman 3 – Lovell 0 (at Conference Duals)


Mountain View 3 – Powell 2 (at Conference Duals)
Mountain View 3 – Thermopolis 0 (at Conference Duals)
Farson-Eden vs. Midwest – no score available
Farsson-Eden vs. Arvada-Clearmont – no score available

Saturday Girl’s High School Swimming and Diving

Rawlins Invite Team Scores: 1. Green River 397 points, 2. Rawlins 201.5 points, 3. Evanston 175.5 points, 4. Lyman 153 points, 5. Kemmerer 130 points, 6. Sublette County 113.5 points, 7. Rock Springs 91 points.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR