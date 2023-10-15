Saturday area high school sports results

October 15, 2023
Saturday Area High School Football
No games scheduled
Saturday Area High School Volleyball
Green River 3 – Jackson 1
Cody 3 – Rock Springs 0
Mountain View 3 – Lander 2
Saratoga 3 – Farson-Eden 0
Encampment 3 – Farson-Eden 2
Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming and Diving
Gillette Invitational Team Scores – 1. Green River 336.5 points 17. Rock Springs 66 (21 teams competed)
Area High School Cross Country
4A West Conference Championships Girls Team Score – 5. Rock Springs 100 points
Tigers Placings – 8. Aubrielle Maes, 18. Addie Aanerud, 20. Aria Wheeler, 25. Deagyn Sperry, 29. Rachel Wallendorf, 32. Bella Knox-Zanetti
4A West Conference Championships Boys Team Score – 5. Rock Springs
Tigers Placings – 13.Ethan Sholey, 18. Byran Brooks, 27. William Maes, 31. Owen Berry, 32. Deegan Smith, 33. Tristian Watkins, 34. Jake Swensen