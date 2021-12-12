Saturday area high school sports results

December 12, 2021
Saturday Area High School Baseball
Oil City Tip-Off in Casper
Cheyenne South 70 – Green River 55 (Boys)
Laramie 52 – Rock Springs 37 (Boys)
Green River 65 – Cheyenne South 16 (Girls)
Laramie 42 – Rock Springs (Girls)
Bridger Valley Tournament
Ririe, Idaho 68 – Lyamn 62 (Boys)
Ririe, Idaho 58 – Mountain View 47 (Boys)
Mountain View 59 – Farson-Eden 33 (Boys)
Lyman 76 – Rich County, Utah 51 (Boys)
Lyman 62 – South Fremont, Idaho 61 (Girls)
Mountain View 54 – Cokeville 41 (Girls)
Lyman JV 37 – Farson-Eden 35 (Girls)
Saturday Area Boys Swimming
Green River and Rock Springs at Laramie Pentathlon were canceled due to closed roads
Lyman at Rawlins Pentathlon – No results available