Saturday Area High School Sports Scores

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 23, 2020) — Here are the results of area high school sports for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Area Girls Basketball

Green River 56 – Jackson 14

Rock Springs 58 – Cody 39

Lovell 28 – Lander 25

Pinedale 53 – Powell 43

Big Piney 26 – Powell 21

Area Boys Basketball

Green River 80 – Jackson 47

Rock Springs 65 – Cody 52

Lander 60 – Lovell 43

Pinedale 45 Powell 35

Big Piney 57 – Powell 56

Area Boys Swimming

Team results from the Wyoming 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie- 1. Laramie 255.5 points (Third straight 4A Boys State Championship), 2. Cheyenne Central 239 points, 3. Casper Kelly Walsh 232 points, 4. Green River 120 points, 11. Rock Springs 17.5 points.

Area Wrestling

Team results from the 4A West Regional at Casper Natrona High School – 1. Green River 222 points, 2. Casper Kelly Walsh 213 points, 3. Casper Natrona 179.5 points, 4. Evanston 139.5 points, 5. Rock Springs 136.5 points, 6. Laramie 44 points.

Team results from the 3A West Regional at Mountain View High School – 1. Star Valley 264.5 points, 2. Powell 193 points, 3. Cody 123.5 points, 4. Lyman 120.5 points, 5. Riverton 117 points, 6. Pinedale 116 points, 7. Mountain View 64 points, 8. Jackson and Lander 48 points each.