Saturday Area High School Sports Scores

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 23, 2020) — Here are the results of area high school sports for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Area Girls Basketball
Green River 56 – Jackson 14
Rock Springs 58 – Cody 39
Lovell 28 – Lander 25
Pinedale 53 – Powell 43
Big Piney 26 – Powell 21
Area Boys Basketball
Green River 80 – Jackson 47
Rock Springs 65 – Cody 52
Lander 60 – Lovell 43
Pinedale 45 Powell 35
Big Piney 57 – Powell 56
Area Boys Swimming
Team results from the Wyoming 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie- 1. Laramie 255.5 points (Third straight 4A Boys State Championship), 2. Cheyenne Central 239 points, 3. Casper Kelly Walsh 232 points, 4. Green River 120 points, 11. Rock Springs 17.5 points.
Area Wrestling
Team results from the 4A West Regional at Casper Natrona High School – 1. Green River 222 points, 2. Casper Kelly Walsh 213 points, 3. Casper Natrona 179.5 points, 4. Evanston 139.5 points, 5. Rock Springs 136.5 points, 6. Laramie 44 points.
Team results from the 3A West Regional at Mountain View High School – 1. Star Valley 264.5 points, 2. Powell 193 points, 3. Cody 123.5 points, 4. Lyman 120.5 points, 5. Riverton 117 points, 6. Pinedale 116 points, 7. Mountain View 64 points, 8. Jackson and Lander 48 points each.