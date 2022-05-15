Saturday area sports scores/Sunday schedule

May 15, 2022

Saturday Area High School Soccer

From the 4A West Regional Tournament

Rock Springs 3 – Natrona County 2 (Girls) Championship Match

Rock Springs 3 – Star Valley 1 (Boys) 3rd Place Match

Mountain View 8 – Pinedale 0 (Girls)

Mountain View 2 – Pinedale 1 (Boys)

Saturday Area Girls High School Softball

Rock Springs 16 – Worland 1

Rock Springs 26 – Worland 5

Cody 19 – Green River 6

Cody 6 – Green River 1

Saturday Area High School Track and Field

4A West Regional Final Team Scores

Girls – 1. Natrona County 224, 2. Cody 98, 3. Star Valley 89, 4. Evanston 84, 5. Jackson 79, 6. Rock Springs 65, 7. Green River 47, 8. Riverton 13

Boys – 1. Natrona County 169, 2. Evanston 132.5, 3. Rock Springs 109, 4. Cody 95, 5. Star Valley 68.5, 6. Green River 55, 7. Riverton 34, 8. Jackson 33

3A West Regional Final Team Scores

Girls – 1. Powell 154, 2. Mountain View 113, 3. Lander 103, 4. Lyman 88.5, 5. Kemmerer 72, 6. Pinedale 64, 7. Worland 54, 8. Lovell 42.5

Boys – 1. Powell 137, 2. Mountain View 124.5, 3. Worland 119.5, 4. Lander 107, 5. Lovell 88, 6. Kemmerer 50, 7. Lyman 44, 8. Pinedale 17

1A West Regional Final Team Scores

Girls – 1. Saratoga 145, 2. Cokeville 130, 3. Burlington 93, 4. Encampment 69, 5. Dubois 65, 6. Little Snake River 44, 7. Farson-Eden 33, 8. Meeteetse 32, 9. Western Heritage Lutheran Academy 28, 10. Ten Sleep 11

Boys – 1. Burlington 150, 2. Dubois 117, 3. Little Snake River 100.5, 4. Cokeville 99, 5. Encampment 62.5, 6. Saratoga 58, 7. Farson-Eden 43, 8. Meeteetse 38, 9. Ten Sleep 7, 8. Ft. Washakie 3

Saturday Area American Legion Baseball

Southwest Series games played in Rock Springs

Green River 10 – Rock Springs 5

Evanston 12 – Green River 9

Jackson 10 – Rock Springs 6

Sunday Area American Legion Baseball

Southwest Series games played in Rock Springs

Laramie vs. Green River

Laramie vs. Rock Springs

Jackson vs. Green River

Evanston vs. Rock Springs