Saturday high school scores and results

Saturday Area High School Basketball
Boys
Rock Springs 65 – Mountain View 48
Rawlins 46 – Rock Springs 45
Lyman 51 – Green River 47
Bear Lake, Idaho 50 – Farson-Eden 47
Girls
Skyline, Idaho 52 – Rock Springs 35
Pinedale 49 – Green River 41
Mountain View 63 – Natrona County 53
Saturday Area High School Boys Swimming
Green River Invite team scores. 1. Lander 311 points. 2. Evanston 253 points, 3. Rock Springs 195 points, 4. Green River 139.5 points, 5. Kemmerer 123 points, 6. Lyman 122.5 points, 7. Rawlins 98 points, 8. Sublette County 76 points, 9. Jackson 33 points. See top individual results for RSHS and GRHS swimmers here.
Saturday Area High School Wrestling
Boys
Green River results for the Tournament of Champions in Reno, Nevada
Rock Springs 57 – Lovell 15 (in Worland)
Rock Springs 71 – Shoshoni 12 (in Worland)
Rock Springs 48 – Worland 27 (in Worland)
Rock Springs 62 – Lander 12 (Worland)
Rock Springs 54 – Riverton 30 (Quarterfinals)
Rock Springs 54 – Torrington 30 (Semi-Finals)
Rock Springs 42 – Pinedale 40 (Finals)
Girls
Rock Springs at Worland – No team scores announced
Lady Tigers Individual Results:
135 Pouonds: Page Tongate – 6th Place
170 Pounds: Hali Hall – 5th Place