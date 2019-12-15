Saturday High School Sports Scoreboard

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 15, 2019) – Here are the results of area hihg school competition for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

Area Girls High School Basketball

Cheyenne Central 83 – Green River 64 in Riverton

Cheyenne East 56 – Green River 40 in Riverton

Laramie 31 – Rock Springs 24 in Riverton

Douglas 74 – Pinedale 37 in Buffalo

Rawlins 61 – Lovell 19 in Buffalo

Rawlins 55 – Pinedale 43 in Buffalo

Buffalo 60 – Lovell 43 in Buffalo

Big Piney vs. Kemmerer – No Score in Mountain View

Lyman 53 – Farson-Eden 30 in Lyman

Mountain View 53 – Winid River 42 in Mountain View

Farson-Eden vs. Big Piney – No Score in Mountain View

Cokevillve vs. Lyman – No Score in Lyman

Area Boy High School Basketball

Cheyenne Central 82 – Rock Springs 49 in Casper

Sheridan 67 – Green River 43 in Casper

Buffalo 60 – Pinedale 22 in Lovell

Buffalo 55 – Lovell 32 in Lovell

Pinedale 62 – Douglas 56 in Lovell

Big Piney 68 – Kemmerer 47 in Mountain View

Farson-Eden 53 – Wind River 37 In Mountain View

Lyman 60 – Cokeville 56 in Lyman

Mountain View 61 – Farson-Eden 33 in Mountain View

Cokeville vs. Big Piney – No Score in Mountain View

Lyman 73 – Wind River 54 in Lyman

Area High School Wrestling

Team results from the Evanston Invitational: 1. Bear River, Utah 261, 2. Pinedale 141.5, 3. Evanston 123, 4. Lyman 118, Weber High School 102.5, 6. Grantsville High School 97, 7. Rock Springs 92, 8. Green River 79, 9. Kemmerer 64, 10. Mountain View 44, 11. Big Piney 35

Area Boys Swimming

Gillette Pentathlon: 1. Cheyenne Central 139, 2. Kelly Walsh 128, 3. Laramie 73, 4. Campbell County 65, 5. Green River 48, 6. Cheyenne South 43, 7. Sheridan 34, 8. Buffalo 30, 9. Thunder Basin 24

Rawlins Pentathlon: No team scores received. Teams competing included Rock Springs, Kemmerer, and Lyman