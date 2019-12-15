Saturday High School Sports Scoreboard

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 15, 2019) – Here are the results of area hihg school competition for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
Area Girls High School Basketball
Cheyenne Central 83 – Green River 64 in Riverton
Cheyenne East 56 – Green River 40 in Riverton
Laramie 31 – Rock Springs 24 in Riverton
Douglas 74 – Pinedale 37 in Buffalo
Rawlins 61 – Lovell 19 in Buffalo
Rawlins 55 – Pinedale 43 in Buffalo
Buffalo 60 – Lovell 43 in Buffalo
Big Piney vs. Kemmerer – No Score in Mountain View
Lyman 53 – Farson-Eden 30 in Lyman
Mountain View 53 – Winid River 42 in Mountain View
Farson-Eden vs. Big Piney – No Score in Mountain View
Cokevillve vs. Lyman – No Score in Lyman
Area Boy High School Basketball
Cheyenne Central 82 – Rock Springs 49 in Casper
Sheridan 67 – Green River 43 in Casper
Buffalo 60 – Pinedale 22 in Lovell
Buffalo 55 – Lovell 32 in Lovell
Pinedale 62 – Douglas 56 in Lovell
Big Piney 68 – Kemmerer 47 in Mountain View
Farson-Eden 53 – Wind River 37 In Mountain View
Lyman 60 – Cokeville 56 in Lyman
Mountain View 61 – Farson-Eden 33 in Mountain View
Cokeville vs. Big Piney – No Score in Mountain View
Lyman 73 – Wind River 54 in Lyman
Area High School Wrestling
Team results from the Evanston Invitational: 1. Bear River, Utah 261, 2. Pinedale 141.5, 3. Evanston 123, 4. Lyman 118, Weber High School 102.5, 6. Grantsville High School 97, 7. Rock Springs 92, 8. Green River 79, 9. Kemmerer 64, 10. Mountain View 44, 11. Big Piney 35
Area Boys Swimming
Gillette Pentathlon: 1. Cheyenne Central 139, 2. Kelly Walsh 128, 3. Laramie 73, 4. Campbell County 65, 5. Green River 48, 6. Cheyenne South 43, 7. Sheridan 34, 8. Buffalo 30, 9. Thunder Basin 24
Rawlins Pentathlon: No team scores received. Teams competing included Rock Springs, Kemmerer, and Lyman